NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting outside the Christiana Mall in Newark. State police tell CBS3 a victim was found inside a car with a gunshot wound.
Chopper 3 was over the scene Monday evening.
The car crashed into a guardrail on Mall Road around 4:30 p.m.
Police will only say that this is a criminal investigation.
All lanes on the Route 1 southbound ramp to the mall were closed, but have since reopened.
The Christiana Mall remained open during the incident.