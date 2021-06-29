NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting near Christiana Mall. Police say 24-year-old Shaidiah McNeair, of Philadelphia, was arrested in connection with the homicide.Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sex Assault Conviction
State Police were called to 800 Christiana Mall Road in Newark just after 4 p.m. Monday for a report that a black Ford Fusion collided into a metal guardrail in the area of the Target.
That’s where troopers found a 27-year-old woman in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The woman was unresponsive and taken to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Wawa Welcome America Returns With Live, In-Person Events This Fourth Of July
Her identity has not yet been released.
Police say McNeair was a passenger in the vehicle and had fled after the shooting.
McNeair is facing manslaughter charges and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Grassi with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.MORE NEWS: Officials: 1 Dead Following Crash Involving Ambulance In Claymont, Delaware