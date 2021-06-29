PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Take a good look at this surveillance picture. The arson task force is asking for help to identify two men accused of setting fire to a North Philadelphia church.

The pastor of St. Veronica’s Church is praying that “justice is rendered,” saying this act of arson only affirms their work in the community.

Philadelphia police are asking for your help to identify two men seen on surveillance video setting fire to St. Veronica’s Church in North Philadelphia around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The pair walks up the steps to the Tioga Street entrance, and moments later, the front doors catch fire.

Both men begin to walk off, turning back to make sure the job is done, then running off when they see the flames intensifying.

Photos and video show what’s left of the charred wood and broken glass.

St. Veronica’s pastor says the damage totals more than $12,000.

He’s pleading for whoever did this to repent, describing the arson as a “sign that the devil does not like our outreach in the area” and calling the act a form of “hatred of the catholic faith.”

Parishioners on social media described what happened as “heartbreaking and sad,” but they’re not letting it deter their work. The church held its scheduled mission march later that afternoon.

The church is hopeful to fundraise for security cameras to prevent more crimes like this in the future.

Anyone with information about this arson is asked to call the city’s arson task force at 215-246-7875.

