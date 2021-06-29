PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another sweltering uncomfortably hot day is scheduled for us this Tuesday. Dangerous heat persists through Wednesday, with heat index values topping 100+ on Tuesday and Wednesday.Philadelphia Ranked 20th Best City To Celebrate 4th Of July, WalletHub Report Finds
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A Heat Advisory in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of PA Suburbs, NJ Suburbs, and New Castle County, Delaware.
Both days feature the chance for pop-up afternoon storms, more numerous Wednesdays.
Showers and storms invade in greater numbers Thursday, offering marginal relief (still low 90’s).
Heat truly breaks Friday along a frontal boundary with the best chance for showers and storms this week.
Heat truly breaks Friday along a frontal boundary with the best chance for showers and storms this week.

It will be cooler for the holiday weekend but unsettled with storm chances both Saturday and Sunday, and drier Monday.
Need a place to cool off? Find cooling centers, spraygrounds and open pools here.