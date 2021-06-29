PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In 2020, Fourth of July celebrations weren’t the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, as a sense of normalcy starts to return thanks to vaccination efforts across the country, the upcoming holiday should be filled with fireworks, cookouts and other events.
And if you're looking to travel for the holiday, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, released a report on 2021's Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations.
Philadelphia ranked 20th out of 100 cities.
WalletHub ranked the cities based on how well they balance holiday expenses and fun. The metrics they used ranged from the cost of alcohol, the duration of fireworks and the potential weather forecast on the holiday.
Philadelphia’s ranking for Fourth of July activities:
- 5th – Walkability
- 1st – Legality of Fireworks
- 6th – Number of Fourth of July Festivals & Performances
- 53rd – Average Daily COVID-19 Cases in the Past Week per Capita
- 15th – Avg. Price of Fourth of July Party Ticket
- 1st – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants
- 5th – Duration of Fireworks Show
The top three cities to celebrate Independence Day were New York, San Francisco and Chicago.
To view the full list, click here.
By Digital Content Producer Tom Ignudo