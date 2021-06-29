PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is already brutally hot out Tuesday and it’s only going to get worse as the day progresses. With hot temperatures persisting throughout the day, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging wants to help those with questions and concerns.
The group activated their heat emergency helpline Tuesday as the city declared a heat health emergency.
The hotline helps people searching for cooling centers, heat safety assistance, and other tips to combat these dangerous conditions.
The group’s number is (215) 765-9040 and stays active until midnight Tuesday.
The group's number is (215) 765-9040 and stays active until midnight Tuesday.

It will also be active on Wednesday.
