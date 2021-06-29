CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:ACCT Philadelphia, Local, Philadelphia News, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The heat emergency in Philadelphia is also affecting pets. During excessive heat, all dogs must have one or more separate areas of shade that is large enough to accommodate the entire body of the dog and protect it from the direct rays of the sun.

The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia says not having shade and water for your dog can be deadly.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Declares A Heat Emergency. Here's Where To Find A Cooling Center Near You

Shade, Water Crucial For Pets During Heat Emergency; Report A Pet In Danger

READ MORE: COOLING GUIDE: Where To Cool Off In Philly, Surrounding Suburbs And New Jersey

If you do not give your dog shade, you can face a $500 fine.

To report a dog in danger, call (267) 385-3800.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Delaware Gov. John Carney, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update

For more information, click here.