OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — In this week’s Open For Business, the pandemic made it tough to satisfy those cravings for sweet treats. But now summer is here, and a Jersey Shore institution is welcoming back customers to get their salt water taffy.
If you're no stranger to the shore then you know there is nothing quite as sweet as salt water taffy! And Shrivers has been the talk of Ocean City for making the best since 1898.
It was started by Merrill’s grandfather when he and his brothers came to this boardwalk and made the experience of being by the beach extra awesome with their sugary confections, including fudge!
The tradition has continued passing through generations, now with Merrill's son working the taffy.
During COVID, taffy and sweets were the thing everyone still wanted.
There's nothing quite like the feeling of summer and getting to go back to Shrivers.
