PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of municipal workers in Philadelphia are threatening to go on strike. Members of District Council 33 authorized a strike vote at a meeting Monday night.
The union represents blue-collar municipal workers, including city sanitation employees, and they've been working throughout the pandemic.
The vote does not mean a strike is imminent, but it's a sign the union is concerned about upcoming negotiations with the city.
“I’m hoping that the city, they honor their commitment to the essential workers that’s been working through this pandemic and give us a fair and just contract,” AFSCME District Council 33 President Ernest Garrett said.
The contract expires Wednesday and the union says talks are scheduled to resume shortly.
Mayor Jim Kenney says he hopes to resolve the contract situation soon.