PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas under a heat emergency, finding a place to cool off has become priority number one.
Here's where you can cool down or find help:
COOLING CENTERS
Whitman Library – 200 Snyder Ave.
Blanche Nixon/Cobbs Creek Branch – 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
Lucien Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library – 125 S 52Nd St.
Lillian Marrero Library – 601 W Lehigh Ave.
Widener Branch – 2808 W Lehigh Ave.
Frankford Branch – 4634 Frankford Ave.
Fox Chase Library – 501 Rhawn St.
PUBLIC SPRAYGROUNDS
A list of public sprinklers and spraygrounds can be found here.
PUBLIC POOLS
Find a public pool near you, here.
The city released a list of pool opening dates on Monday. That information is available here.
EMERGENCY INFORMATION

The city's Heatline is open for those looking for safety tips and heat-related medical issues: (215) 765-9040.
The city’s Heatline is open for those looking for safety tips and heat-related medical issues: (215) 765-9040.
PET INFORMATION
ACCT Philadelphia says not having shade and water for your dog can be deadly. You can report a dog in danger by calling (267) 385-3800.
SOUTH JERSEY
Burlington County
The county Parks Department says there are no public pools in the county. Anyone with heat-related illness or questions can call the county number at 211.
Camden County
POOLS
Pennsauken Municipal Pool – 6100 River Road, open noon to 7 p.m. weekdays
Roberts Pool – 215 Hillcrest Ave., must buy pool passes at 678 Haddon Avenue, open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Cumberland County
SPRAYGROUNDS
City of Bridgeton Splash Park – 35 Mayor Atiken Drive, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gloucester County
Gloucester Township Municipal Pool – 59 Monroe Drive, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays