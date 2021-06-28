MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A 23-year-old man is dead after an apparent drowning at a popular spot along the Great Egg Harbor River, according to Atlantic County officials. A spokesperson for Atlantic County says the incident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. at Weymouth Furnace in Mays Landing.
County leaders say it’s a popular spot for kayaking or tubing but swimming isn’t allowed. Officials urge people to only swim in guarded, designated areas at all times.
Details are limited at this time, but county officials say the incident is still under investigation.
Weymouth Furnace is currently closed to visitors at this time.