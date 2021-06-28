MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A truck carrying deli meats caught on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway early Monday morning. The incident has shut down all eastbound traffic between the Blue Route and Conshohocken Curve.
Commuter Alert: Truck fire carrying deli meats continues to have all lanes on the Schuylkill EB CLOSED between the Blue Route and Conshohocken Curve.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.