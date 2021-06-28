CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Local, traffic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A truck carrying deli meats caught on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway early Monday morning. The incident has shut down all eastbound traffic between the Blue Route and Conshohocken Curve.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.