TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey students headed back to school this fall won’t need to wear masks as they return to in-person classes, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. Alongside the state’s Department of Education and Department of Health, Gov. Murphy said there will be no mask requirement as long as that state’s COVID situation remains the same.
Absent any dramatic change in our situation before the beginning of the school year, masking by students while in their school buildings will NOT be mandatory – unless a school district requires masking as part of its own protocols. pic.twitter.com/rVlIe3tcyg
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 28, 2021
"Absent any dramatic change in our situation before the beginning of the school year, masking by students while in their school buildings will not be mandatory – unless a school district requires masking as part of its own protocols," Gov. Murphy said.
Murphy says state officials are expecting an update to the CDC’s mask guidelines as well.
Masks guidelines can be enforced by individual school districts. This comes as the state announced full in-person instruction is expected for all of New Jersey this fall.
“All schools must prepare to open for full-time, in-person instruction,” Gov. Murphy said.
Gov. Murphy said Monday the state's most recent positivity rate was at 1.02%.
New Jersey health officials reported 105 new cases across the state on Monday.