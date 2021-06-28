TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Public pools in Trenton, New Jersey opened for the summer Monday. There was no lifeguard shortage or shortage of visitors as families packed the North Olden location on this hot summer day.

The North Olden location is one of five pools reopening fully for the first time since the pandemic.

“I used to do backflips in the pool,” one child said.

Families in New Jersey’s capital kicked of their week by attending Trenton public pools’ opening day at North Olden.

“We’re really happy that kids can come in here and not worry about the pandemic,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said.

While the children willingly dove in, no one was off-limits.

The event brought a sense of normalcy as all the city’s five pools are now open at 100% capacity — with 10 lifeguards located at each location.

Last year, the pools were capped at 25%.

“It wasn’t the same but now that we’re able to come out and enjoy the weather and the pool, public pool, it’s a lot better,” a parent said.

But for parents like Prentice Colvin, this moment with his family is bittersweet.

His mother was a lifeguard for Trenton public pools. She died months before the pandemic shut them down.

“She would be so excited to see her home reestablished the way it is now,” Colvin said.

Reestablished and reimagined. Mayor Gusciora says pools like the Hetzel Pool have been restored to give the community an enhanced aquatic experience.

“It’s amazing just to talk to the mothers that are really happy that they have something for the kids to do. Some come by cars, by busses, but at the end of the day they all jump in together,” Gusciora said.

The pools will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Unvaccinated visitors are asked to wear their masks when they are not in the water.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute reports.