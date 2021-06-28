PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was ranked No. 27 on CBSSports.com’s head coach ranking. The list ranks the 32 NFL head coaches from worst to first.
It's Sirianni's first year as the Eagles head coach and CBSSports.com says, "At 40, he brings youth and energy to an offense that got stale fast, plus three years of rock-solid OC work under Frank Reich."
Reich, was the Eagles offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl back in 2017, fell just shy of being in the top 10. He was ranked No. 12.
Reich, was the Eagles offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl back in 2017, fell just shy of being in the top 10. He was ranked No. 12.

Former Eagles' Head Coach Andy Reid was listed as the No. 1 head coach.
Sirianni enters the season as a first-time head coach, one of seven in the league this season. Among that group, Sirianni is the third-highest ranked newcomer to the coaching ranks. He's behind only Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (24th) and Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith (21st) on the list.
The 40-year-old Sirianni helped Reich and the Colts engineer a Top 10 offense in two of the past three seasons. The Eagles hope that his experience on the offensive side of the ball will help lift a unit that was one of the league’s worst last season ranking 26th in points scored and 30th in turnovers.