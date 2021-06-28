PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous heat is expected to settle in the Philadelphia region as the workweek begins. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90s Monday to Wednesday — dipping near 90 on Thursday.
Dew points will be in the 70s and the Heat Index will hover between 100-105 at times.
Pop-up storms are possible each day of the week, but the best chance will begin on Wednesday evening as a cold front finally approaches from the west.
This cold front will trigger periods of rain and storms Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will finally cool to near 90 Thursday and the low to mid-80s on Friday, ending the heatwave.
Fourth of July weekend will be more comfortable with highs near 80 but there is a chance of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.
