CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Camden. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Erie and North 6th Streets.

Eyewitness News is told two men, 28 and 30 years of age, were struck by gunfire.

READ MORE: Authorities Investigating Serious Crash In Williamstown, Gloucester County

2 Men Injured In Camden Shooting

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Investigating Several Overnight Shootings As City Off To A Violent Start To Summer

Both are in critical but stable condition.

There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: 5-Year-Old From New Jersey Goes Viral On TikTok With Her Dance Moves

So far, no arrests have been made.