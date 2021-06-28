2 Men Injured In Camden Shooting

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Camden. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Erie and North 6th Streets.
Eyewitness News is told two men, 28 and 30 years of age, were struck by gunfire.
Both are in critical but stable condition.
There's no word on what sparked the gunfire.
So far, no arrests have been made.