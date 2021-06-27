PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Memphis and East Cambria Streets.10-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots, Kills Himself In North Philadelphia
Police arrived and found a man shot in the face, stomach and arm.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.