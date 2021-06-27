Philadelphia Police: Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Leonard and Fanshawe Streets.CBS3 Pet Project: How To Keep Your Pet Cool In Summer
Police say a 54-year-old man was shot multiple times, jumped in his car and drove himself to Frankford and Bustleton Avenues.
That’s where police picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.
He is in extremely critical condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.