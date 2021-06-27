CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Leonard and Fanshawe Streets.

Philadelphia Police: Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times In Oxford Circle

READ MORE: CBS3 Pet Project: How To Keep Your Pet Cool In Summer

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot multiple times, jumped in his car and drove himself to Frankford and Bustleton Avenues.

READ MORE: Police: Man Shot, Killed In Port Richmond

That’s where police picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.

He is in extremely critical condition.

MORE NEWS: 10-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots, Kills Himself In North Philadelphia

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.