PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence is battering the streets of Philadelphia at an alarming rate. And pleas from parents to save their children from Philadelphia’s surging gun violence continue.

CBS3 has been reporting on the recent shootings involving children in the city. The latest victim died on Saturday.

There is a glimmer of hope on Sunday night amid new grim statistics on the crisis.

Twenty-six — that’s how many children have been shot and killed in Philadelphia as of June 24th.

“I just think as a mother- you have a different perspective,” Miranda Pridgen said.

Philadelphia police categorize children as anyone under the age of 18. A 10-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself in North Philadelphia is the latest victim to gun violence.

Last week, a three-year-old was shot three times and the child’s father was killed.

“My first reaction is this doesn’t have to happen,” Adam Garber said. “It’s so depressing to think of another parent who is going to be mourning for the rest of their life the loss of their child.”

Adam Garber is the Executive Director for CeaseFire Pennsylvania.

He’s fearful that the gun violence against children will continue to surge during the summer but says new anti-violence funding gives him hope.

“It’s been a really big week, in the last week between the city (Philadelphia) and the state of Pennsylvania, $50 million more dollars in violence prevention funding is coming through,” Garber said.

The deal announced on Thursday allocates $155 million that the city will spend on programs and resources aimed at curbing gun violence. An epidemic one mother says affects everyone whether they’ve experienced it first hand or not.

“I’m very nervous, sometimes I’m numb to it because it hasn’t happened to me, but I always have a concern it’s a huge concern,” the mother said.

It’s not yet clear how every dollar will be spent, but Garber says some of it will go to violence prevention organizations, job training programs, and youth centers.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.