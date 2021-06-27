NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A 22-year-old is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a large party in New Castle County, officials say. New Castle County Police responded to the area of Louis Court in the community of Salem Woods in Newark on Sunday morning after a report that shots had been fired.
Officers arrived to find three shooting victims at a large party at a residence in the area.
A 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 17-year-old was shot multiple times and a 19-year-old was also shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
Investigators believe there was a “significant” number of people on the street who may have witnessed or videoed an altercation that led to the shooting.
Investigators believe there was a "significant" number of people on the street who may have witnessed or videoed an altercation that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McNasby at 302-395-8110 or by e-mail at Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov. You can also call New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or via messenger Facebook.
