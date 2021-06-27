NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A local girl’s passion for dancing has earned her internet fame. Five-year-old Capri has gone viral.
Two weeks ago, Capri's mom and two grandmothers posted video clips of her performance on social media, unbeknownst to each other.

Her maternal grandmother posted a video on her TikTok account and it got millions of views.
“Within, I don’t think 12 hours, we were at a million, and in 24 hours we were at 2.5 million. And to date, at this moment, it’s at 6.8 million,” grandmother Tisha Davis said.
Capri’s mother Soraya said, “I mean, she’s always dancing but to see her put on a performance like that, I was very shocked just as the rest of the world was to see that performance.”
By the way, Capri has a range of interests. She tells CBS3 she wants to be a doctor when she grows up so she can help people.