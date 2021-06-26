PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Businesses in Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, and Germantown are putting out the call for workers. On Saturday, they will hold the Northwest Philly Hiring Open House.

It’s gotten quite busy at Bone Appetite in Chestnut Hill.

“I’ve been grooming him since he was a puppy,” Kristen Dennison, of Bone Appetite, said.

Manager Kristen Dennison says they’re currently overbooked and are making appointments into August.

“With the pandemic, there’s been a lot of new dog owners so we’re seeing an influx of new dogs and our regular clients as well,” Dennison said.

Pups are keeping staff on their toes. They’ll be searching for a professional dog groomer during Saturday’s Northwest Philly Open House to help with the number of dogs on the list.

Of course, we want them to go home smelling fresh and looking good and comfortable because of the summer heat right now,” Dennison said.

Across the street, the Chestnut Hill Business Association is looking for a retail strategist.

And in Mt. Airy, flowers are in full bloom at Rothe Florists. Orders continue to pour in, but the family-owned business is short-staffed. They’re in need of a floral designer with three to five years’ experience.

Over in Germantown, Tip Tap Copy Center is open for business.

“The community was just starting to find me and we had to shut down,” Deborah Gary, of Tip Tap Copy Center, said.

The shop made it through the pandemic. Now she’ll need someone to help fill in.

“A lot of people are needing copies or notary on Mondays and since it’s just me I was closed Sunday and Monday so I’ve been debating if I need to open back up on Mondays,” Gary said.

It doesn’t stop there.

An array of positions include fitness instructors, caregivers, sales, and landscapers.

“We know a lot of our neighbors are wanting to get back to work but maybe they don’t want to do the type of commutes they were doing before and we want them to know there are jobs right here in the community,” Aggie Edwards, of Mt. Airy CDC, said.

For a number of these businesses, you can simply walk in to inquire about their openings. Others you may have to fill out an application online.

