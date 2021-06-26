3 Men Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting in West Philadelphia left three men hurt. The attack happened Friday night on the 800 block of South Cecil Street.
Police say all three men were shot in the back.
One man, between 30 to 40 years of age, is in critical condition.
A 22-year-old man and a 52-year-old man are both in stable condition.
Police say they have recovered two guns, but no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.