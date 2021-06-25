CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:DeVonta Smith, Local, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles rookie receiver DeVonta Smith showed off the new digs he purchased for his mom, Christine, on Instagram.

After inking a $20 million rookie deal, Smith surprised her with a new house on Thursday.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Struck Near Ben Franklin Bridge In Camden, New Jersey

The caption says, “to the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.”

MORE NEWS: Clementon Park And Splash World Reopening Friday For First Time In Nearly 2 Years

The Eagles traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Smith, the reigning Heisman winner, 10th overall.