Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causes Backup On I-676 In Camden

By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – An overturned tractor-trailer caused a major traffic backup on Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on I-676 near the Collings Avenue Exit in Camden.

This happened just before 8 a.m.

New Jersey transportation officials say the crash closed the two right lanes and an exit ramp for some time.

Cameras show traffic appears to be moving again.