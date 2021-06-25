Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causes Backup On I-676 In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – An overturned tractor-trailer caused a major traffic backup on Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on I-676 near the Collings Avenue Exit in Camden.
This happened just before 8 a.m.
New Jersey transportation officials say the crash closed the two right lanes and an exit ramp for some time.
Cameras show traffic appears to be moving again.