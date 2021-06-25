PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two children, including a 1-year-old girl, were injured in a house fire in Philadelphia. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of West Butler Street in Nicetown.
Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke on the second floor.READ MORE: Pedestrian Struck Near Ben Franklin Bridge In Camden, New Jersey Ericka Brair Killed In 'Crime Of Passion' Day Before She Was Due To Testify In Court
They worked quickly to put out the flames.
The little girl was transported to the hospital with third-degree burns and a 12-year-old was treated at the scene.MORE NEWS: Ocean County Couple Among Those Missing In Building Collapse Near Miami
The cause of the fire is under investigation.