PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a name that’s been etched in stone in this school’s history but this school community is welcoming in a new era and a new name.

“We at our school really feel that names should reflect the diversity of our community and should be in line with our core values,” Principal Kelly Espinosa said.

After some prompting from students and parents, the name-changing process began with many feeling the Andrew Jackson name was not representative of the neighborhood it serves.

“We actually had some students without prompting come to us and ask why our school was named after Andrew Jackson. So, we think that this name change will better represent the diversity of our community,” Espinosa said.

The school will now be named Fanny Jackson Coppin Elementary, named after a former slave whose legacy will now live on in Philadelphia.

“She was a former enslaved individual,” Espinosa said. “Her aunt purchased her freedom at the age of 10, and when she came to Philadelphia she was a lifelong educator and eventually a principal of a school right on 9th and Bainbridge.”

The name changing process began two years ago with a petition from parents and community members to change the name Andrew Jackson Elementary after nearly 100 years the name change was finalized at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Kate Mundie helped to spearhead the renaming process.

“The children and a lot of families felt that Andrew Jackson didn’t really represent. He didn’t have a connection to Philadelphia. He didn’t really represent our school population and we wanted to find somebody who had connections to Philadelphia and who would be a great role model,” Mundie said.

Kaity Berlin has two children who attend the school and is also a parent who is happily embracing the new name. The new year for students.

“They’re trying to change with the times and really feel the pulse of the city and what’s important to people. So, yeah, I’m happy,” Berlin said.