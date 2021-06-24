PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking for work, several spots are putting out the “help wanted” sign. Including the TSA at Philadelphia International Airport.
They're trying to fill several full-time positions for security screeners as more people start flying again.
There's a $500 bonus when you get hired and another $500 bonus after one year of work.
The salary range for the positions is $37,444 to $53,490 per year.
Applications must be in by June 30.
You can apply at USA Jobs at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/604867700.