PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man awaiting trial for robbing and kidnapping a man in Bucks County is now facing attempted homicide charges for the crime. And he’s also being charged with killing a man in Philadelphia — less than a week before the Upper Southampton Township crime.

Officials say Pavel Belous, of Philadelphia, was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted homicide stemming from a robbery and kidnapping on March 11.

He was arraigned and bail was set at $5 million.

Belous has been in the Bucks County Correctional Facility since the arrest following the crime.

He was identified by the victim during a preliminary hearing on June 3 as the masked man who entered his car at the McDonald’s parking lot on the 300 block of Second Street Pike at 10:30 p.m. on March 11.

Belous reportedly put a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded money after entering the vehicle. The victim gave Belous $20, but that wasn’t enough, so he forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw $450.

He removed his face covering during the incident and threatened to kill the victim because he saw his face and could identify him.

Then Belous made the victim drive him to his home and get more money. The victim was able to call 911 without Belous noticing, but hung up before the call was answered.

The victim then called his mother to let her know he was bringing a friend over. Once they arrived at the home, the victim’s mother was outside and Belous threatened to “cut his throat” and “rape and kill” the mother, the criminal complaint says.

He also threatened to burn the victim’s house down and stated that he “killed people before.”

The victim was able to retrieve a folding knife from his car and stabbed Belous in the back, then ran inside his house and called 911.

Officers found Belous hiding in the victim’s car and arrested him.

Bucks County officials recently learned that Philadelphia police filed homicide charges against Belous on June 16 for the murder of a 62-year-old man on March 5.

He had cut the victim’s throat and then the victim’s home was set on fire.

“I can’t imagine the terror that the victim must have felt,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “He acted with great resourcefulness and courage. I commend him for his bravery. Our goal is to separate this defendant from society for as long as possible so that he can never harm anyone ever again.”

