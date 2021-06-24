PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles rookie receiver DeVonta Smith showed off the new digs he purchased for his mom, Christine, on Instagram today.
After inking a $20 million rookie deal, Smith surprised her with a new house today.
The caption says, "to the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world."
The Eagles traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Smith, the reigning Heisman winner, 10th overall.