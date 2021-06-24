PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thursday is the final Philadelphia city council session before the summer recess and council members have a lot on their plate. They’re expected to approve next year’s budget which includes $68 million to help fight the city’s gun violence problem.
City council also plans to vote Thursday on a proposal to preserve homes in an area known as "Black Doctors Row."
The bill would prevent any homes on a stretch of Christian Street from Broad to 20th Streets from being demolished for one year. The street was home to many prominent African-American Philadelphians starting in the late 19th century.
Supporters hope to ultimately have the street named a historic district.