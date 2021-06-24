LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Among those missing in the building collapse near Miami is a couple from New Jersey. Today, a special prayer service was held at the Lakewood Synagogue close to where the orthodox Jewish couple lives.
Neighbors say the couple left for Florida earlier this week for vacation. They have not been heard from since the collapse.
“They are the most wonderful, nicest people around, really. It’s like so sad, I just hope they find them so soon. They lived right next door to us, they are just so special. They do everything for everybody, they’re so sweet,” a neighbor said.
Neighbors say that Surfside is a popular vacation spot for members of the orthodox Jewish community