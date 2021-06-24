PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report is shedding light on Pennsylvania’s animal shelters. It shows animals may be getting euthanized needlessly.
According to Best Friends Animal Society, Pennsylvania has an 82% save rate for shelter dogs and cats.
A 90% save rate is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered “no-kill.”
Eyewitness News spoke to the PSPCA, whose save rate is far above the stage average at 97%.
They say animal rescues need to work together to save lives.
“Saving animals really is a partnership effort. We need the support of all rescue organizations here in the city of Philadelphia to make Philadelphia a no-kill shelter, and really all of the rescues and shelters in Pennsylvania to pull together. We dream of the day that every savable animal has a live outcome,” Gillian Kocher said.
The national save rate in American shelters is 82%.