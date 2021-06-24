NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother from Chester County and her two young children have been found safe. A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper announced Shannon Lake and her children were found and safe on social media.
“***MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE*** The family has been located and all individuals are safe! Thank you all for the information you provided to assist in this investigation,” Trooper Kochka tweeted.READ MORE: Philadelphia City Council Passes New Budget With $155 Million For Violence Prevention
READ MORE: Dawara Brothers Sentenced For Setting Fire To Old City Hookah Lounge In 2018, Badly Damaging Stores, Homes
***MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE***
The family has been located and all individuals are safe! Thank you all for the information your provide to assist in this investigation.
— Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) June 23, 2021
Earlier this week, it was reported that the 30-year-old mother left her home in New London Township more than a week ago.
Her 2-year-old daughter, 6-month-old son and her boyfriend were with her.MORE NEWS: Police: 17-Year-Old Shot 9 Times Throughout Body In East Germantown
They had been last seen in Kensington on Friday morning.