By CBS3 Staff
Shannon Lake

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother from Chester County and her two young children have been found safe. A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper announced Shannon Lake and her children were found and safe on social media.

“***MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE*** The family has been located and all individuals are safe! Thank you all for the information you provided to assist in this investigation,” Trooper Kochka tweeted.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 30-year-old mother left her home in New London Township more than a week ago.

Her 2-year-old daughter, 6-month-old son and her boyfriend were with her.

They had been last seen in Kensington on Friday morning.