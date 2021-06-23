POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A community comes together to remember a family killed in a house fire in Pottstown. It was a powerful scene as coaches and teammates released balloons in honor of their friend, 12-year-old Tyler Norton.

Tyler and his parents, Joseph and Bernadette, were unable to escape a fire that consumed their Pottstown home early Monday morning.

From coaches to his fellow teammates, everyone who knew Tyler Norton spoke of how he lifted others around him up. On Wednesday night, a community came together to celebrate this young life taken in tragedy.

On a perfect summer night for baseball, those who knew Tyler on and off the field came out to remember the star player and model teammate who died in a fire early Monday morning, along with his parents in their Pottstown home.

“It’s a big loss. They were probably one of the nicest families I’ve ever met,” coach Joseph Allen said.

It’s not the first time this community has faced this kind of loss. Four years ago, fire claimed the life of LJ and Parker Lukens.

“Three angels, we miss them all,” Allen said.

Tyler’s team, wearing hats with his No. 4, remembered his humility and heart.

“He would put his arm around players and tell him it would be OK and we’ll get him next time,” coach Martin Mallo said.

“He would do anything to help us,” one teammate said.

“He was one of the best teammates I ever had,” said another.

“He was one of my best friends,” another teammate said.

Braden and Tyler talked after every game.

“About the good things that we’ve done,” Braden said.

On the Saturday before Tyler died, he hit his very first home.

“He was like ‘I just got my first home run on my mom’s birthday,'” Braden said.

Tyler’s mom, Bernadette, cheered him on. This would be the last photo of them together.

And as the sunset, Tyler’s baseball family sent up balloons to the heavens.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral costs and for a scholarship in Tyler’s honor.

