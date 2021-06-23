PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is in store for a beautiful Wednesday. High pressure will deliver sunshine and a cooler, drier airmass through Thursday.

By Friday, humidity starts creeping back into the area along with some clouds associated with a disturbance offshore.

Models are conflicted about whether spotty showers will pop up or not.

The weekend will be warm and muggy with temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees on both days.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible on both days, but that is dependent on a huge area of high pressure offshore that will stall a cold front over the Midwest.

The same weather pattern continues early next week with 90s and a chance of thunderstorms.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your latest forecast.