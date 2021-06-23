PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have now released dramatic surveillance video of a deadly triple shooting and need the public’s help identifying the two gunmen. It happened Saturday in West Philadelphia.Child Tax Credit: What Will The Revised Credit Mean For Families?
Those suspects are seen stepping out of a white SUV and opening fire, ultimately taking the lives of two men and striking a 3-year-old child in the leg.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Coat Of Arms Painting Returns To Independence Hall Just In Time For Fourth Of July
That 3-year-old child is still recovering, but his dad was one of the victims in that shooting who died.MORE NEWS: 'It's Here': Highly Contagious Delta Variant Causing Fears Of Another COVID-19 Outbreak In US
Anyone with information is urged to call police.