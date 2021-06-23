CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Helen Gym, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym was arrested on Wednesday in Harrisburg. Gym shared video of her arrest at the state capitol on Twitter.

READ MORE: SEPTA Holding Virtual Career Fair For Women On Saturday

Gym was in Harrisburg with faith leaders trying to convince state senators to spend $10 billion in a budget surplus on education funding.

They were arrested when they refused to leave the capitol.

MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Raqib Robbins Fatally Shot In Head While Waiting For SEPTA Bus In West Philadelphia, Police Say

They were released several hours later.