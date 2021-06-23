HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym was arrested on Wednesday in Harrisburg. Gym shared video of her arrest at the state capitol on Twitter.
Today I was arrested alongside faith leaders of @powerinterfaith as we knocked on the doors to the state senate chambers. The senate was in session, but they refused to hear our demand for them to spend the $10 billion budget surplus and fund our public schools. pic.twitter.com/3dNjkn9uov
— Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) June 23, 2021
Gym was in Harrisburg with faith leaders trying to convince state senators to spend $10 billion in a budget surplus on education funding.
They were arrested when they refused to leave the capitol.
They were released several hours later.