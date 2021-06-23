PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A national treasure returns to Independence Hall just in time for the Fourth of July. This Pennsylvania Coat of Arms painting and its historic frame, which dates back to the earliest days of the United States, was placed back on the courtroom wall in Independence Hall on Wednesday.17-Year-Old Raqib Robbins Fatally Shot In Head While Waiting For SEPTA Bus In West Philadelphia, Police Say
The painting was removed several years ago so it could be properly cleaned and preserved.
"It needed a lot of cleaning, it was very grimy," Maiti Gallen, director of programs and outreach at Independence Historic Trust, said. "Old varnishes had darkened over time, so that was part of the conservation work. We also had to stop paint flaking from happening and we also conserved the frame that's around the painting and we guided the frame so the gold stands out a little bit more so it's easier to see."
The Pennsylvania Coat of Arms is one of the only artifacts that was actually in Independence Hall nearly 250 years ago.