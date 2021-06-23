TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Persichilli, DOH Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Ed Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
