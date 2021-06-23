NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother from Chester County is missing, along with her two young children. Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find Shannon Lake.17-Year-Old Raqib Robbins Fatally Shot In Head While Waiting For SEPTA Bus In West Philadelphia, Police Say
The 30-year-old mother left her home in New London Township more than a week ago.READ MORE: Sunshine To Fill Philadelphia Region Making For Beautiful Wednesday
Her 2-year-old daughter, 6-month-old son and her boyfriend were with her. They were last seen in Kensington on Friday morning.
Police think Lake is driving a dark grey Mazda 6 with the Pennsylvania license plate KMD-8119.MORE NEWS: What's Behind Philadelphia's Trash Pickup Delays, And What's Being Done To Address Issue?
If you’ve seen Lake or her car, call Pennsylvania State Police.