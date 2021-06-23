PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating several shootings, including a shooting where a teenager was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. Gun violence isn’t just a problem in our area, it’s a problem across the country — one that’s getting president Biden’s attention.

Philadelphia police are busy investigating another murder in the city. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 58th Street and Thomas Avenue.

“We are being told by witnesses that there were two males that approached the victim, and one of them fired at least two to four shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

One of those males was identified by an eyewitness and arrested. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Then just before 10 p.m. at 49th and Brown Streets in West Philly, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire.

“We found 35 spent shell casings on the highway and the sidewalk where the victim was found on the sidewalk laying in front of the house where he lives. So this victim was shot multiple times right in front of his home,” Small said.

Nationally this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, there have been nearly 300 mass shootings – defined as when four or more people are shot in one incident.

At least 10 of them happened this past weekend alone in nine different states – from Alaska to New Jersey.

Cities across the country are dealing with this rise in violent crime.

“The areas that have been very concerning are homicide and shooting incidents and domestic violence incidents,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

“We have a spike in violence right now,” said New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“What are the frustrations that Americans are feeling, how are we dealing with mental health? How are we dealing with some of the stressors related to unemployment in this country?” Madison Police Department Chief Shon Marnes said.

Happening Wednesday, President Biden is hoping to stem the tide of violence. He’s expected to announce a comprehensive crime reduction strategy, including executive actions focusing on gun crimes.

He’s also expected to push Congress to come up with new gun control laws. And according to those briefed on the matter, the White House also hopes to take steps to link federal law enforcement resources with state and local governments.

Happening in Philadelphia, city leaders are expected to hold their bi-weekly briefing on city crime. The briefing is expected to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday.