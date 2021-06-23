CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:elton john, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. The tour will make a stop in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on July 15, 2022.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, June 23 at noon.

Click here for more information on the tour.

MORE NEWS: Sunshine To Fill Philadelphia Region Making For Beautiful Wednesday

 