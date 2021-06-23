PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. The tour will make a stop in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on July 15, 2022.
It is with great excitement that I announce the final dates for my award-winning Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe.READ MORE: Shootings Continue To Plague Philadelphia As President Biden Set To Announce Plan To Combat Gun Violence Nationally
For pre-sale tickets, join the Rocket Club at https://t.co/D9tLnYGSJ2 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Uq2jPehSS1
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Raqib Robbins Fatally Shot In Head While Waiting For SEPTA Bus In West Philadelphia, Police Say
Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, June 23 at noon.
Click here for more information on the tour.MORE NEWS: Sunshine To Fill Philadelphia Region Making For Beautiful Wednesday