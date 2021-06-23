PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- It’s never too late to pursue a new dream. Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens is attempting to do just that as he announced on Tuesday that he’ll be hanging up his baseball cleats to pursue a spot in the NFL.

Cozens, a second round pick of the Phillies in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Chapparal High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, was once rated as one of the team’s top prospects. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Phillies organization, moving from rookie league in 2012 up to Lehigh Valley in 2018 before making his major league debut that summer.

Over the course of 26 games with the Phils, he recorded six hits in 28 at bats (.158 BA) before being released in August of 2019. He then spent time with the Rays and Brewers organizations before deciding to retire and follow his dream of the NFL.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played football since high school but he was offered a scholarship by the University of Arizona before turning it down to join the Phillies following the 2012 Draft. He was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school by 247Sports playing as a defensive end.

At 6’6″ and 235 pounds, Cozens would appear to have the size for the NFL at the very least. It will be interesting to see if he can get a try out with a team.