TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he expects 70% of all adults in New Jersey will be vaccinated within the next few days. Murphy credits the lower number of new infections in the state to the widespread use of COVID-19 vaccines.
Murphy also touted the vaccines’ effectiveness.
“The 99.94%, that’s how effective the vaccines are proving to be right here in New Jersey in preventing illness,” Murphy said. “So again, the surest way of not becoming one of these numbers on the screen is to get out and get vaccinated.”
So far, more than 4 million people who live, work or go to school in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated.