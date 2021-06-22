Woman Trapped After Tree Crashes Into House In Newark

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A tree crashed into a house, trapping a woman in Newark, Delaware. It happened during Monday’s wild weather along Squirrel Lane in the Elan of Huntingdon Hills neighborhood.Philadelphia Police: More Than 40 Shots Fired In East Germantown Deadly Shooting
Officials say the woman was in the kitchen with her two children when the tree came crashing down.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer, 1 Person Injured During Crash In East Germantown
The children were not hurt.
Rescue crews worked quickly to free the woman.MORE NEWS: Some Philadelphia Residents Facing Fines For Piled Up Curbside Trash As Pickups Delayed
She’s in stable condition.