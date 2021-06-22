CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Newark News

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A tree crashed into a house, trapping a woman in Newark, Delaware. It happened during Monday’s wild weather along Squirrel Lane in the Elan of Huntingdon Hills neighborhood.

Woman Trapped After Tree Crashes Into House In Newark

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: More Than 40 Shots Fired In East Germantown Deadly Shooting

Officials say the woman was in the kitchen with her two children when the tree came crashing down.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer, 1 Person Injured During Crash In East Germantown

The children were not hurt.

Rescue crews worked quickly to free the woman.

MORE NEWS: Some Philadelphia Residents Facing Fines For Piled Up Curbside Trash As Pickups Delayed

She’s in stable condition.