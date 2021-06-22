PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’ve made plans to go away for the upcoming 4th of July holiday. According to AAA, a record number of people will be “traveling with you” during the holiday.
“Summer travel is rebounding and these numbers, these near record-setting numbers, are indicative of the demand and desire to travel again. Here in the Philadelphia five-county area, AAA is expecting over 660,000 people to travel for the holiday weekend that is nearly 50% increase over 2020 levels, and just 2% below 2019 levels,” Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
In this region, car travel will be most popular. AAA expects 600,000 people in the Philadelphia area to hit the road for the 4th of July holiday.