PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new effort is underway to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of hospitality workers in the Philadelphia area. So many of them suffered economically during the pandemic.

Those in the hospitality industry know how inhospitable things were prior to the COVID-19 vaccine being readily available. Now that it is, industry leaders are making a full push.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association is aiming high by launching a new 100% vaccination initiative that focuses on hospitality workers.

“The No. 1 way to get the economy back jumping and to get this industry back in good shape is to get everybody vaccinated,” director of operations and strategy Ben Feliccia said, “and it’s our No. 1 goal right now.”

The campaign is titled Vaccinations For All and it will kick off this weekend with a series of pop-up vaccination sites starting with one on West Laurel Street in Northern Liberties on Saturday. Participants will receive a $20 gift card.

“We just want to take care of our communities because restaurants make communities,” Feliccia said.

But don’t think that the community is left out of the campaign.

As the festive pop-up clinics move around the city in the coming weeks, the association says all residents are welcome — even those who still feel some uncertainty.

“Right now, we are focusing on the vaccine-hesitant folks,” Feliccia said, “and we just have to give them the right information and sometimes the right incentive to get over the line.”

The event in Northern Liberties this Saturday will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Health services will be provided by Jefferson Health.