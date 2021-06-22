AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Open For Business feature, Eyewitness News travels to a shop in Ambler, where the owners used the pandemic as an opportunity to take their business in a new direction.
All aboard, for you’ve got something that’s been chugging along in Ambler for 30 years that’s one-of-a-kind in a one-of-a-kind-location. It’s a train shop and a toy shop on top of a working track inside the old Ambler train station. It’s unique and it’s all yours. It’s Bussinger Trains.READ MORE: More Than 40 Restaurants Dishing Up Delicious Deals During Burlington County Restaurant Week
It was started in 1992 by the late Charles B. Bussinger, a retired electrician and lifetime train enthusiast, and Stephanie Dodson’s dad and Nicholas Dodson’s grandfather.READ MORE: 'An Unbelievable Friend': Football Coach Remembers 12-Year-Old Tyler Norton, Killed In Pottstown House Fire
During COVID-19, when the online store went up but walk-in traffic was down, Stephanie Dodson had to put this train on a new track so she pulled her dad’s tradition into a new direction by shifting gears from collectors to children.MORE NEWS: Two New Jersey State Troopers Rescue Missing Golden Retriever Chunk From Barnegat Bay
Watch the video above for more on Bussinger’s Trains and Toys.